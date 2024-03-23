University of Charleston Campus Walk
Welcome to the Out of the Darkness
University of Charleston Campus Walk
Event Details
Walk Date: 03/23/2024
Walk Location: University of Charleson, Charleston, WV
Onsite Registration Time: 10:00 am
Walk Program Starts: 11:00 am
For more information, please contact:
Contact Name: Autumn Smith
Contact Phone: 304-380-1178
Contact Email: autumn.smith2499@yahoo.com
Walk Route:
More details coming soon!
The Out of the Darkness Campus Walks are the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's (AFSP) signature student fundraising series, designed to engage youth and young adults in the fight to prevent suicide, a leading cause of death.
If you're looking for support and/or resources, please visit www.afsp.org/get-help and www.afsp.org/resources.
Here Is How You Can Help
Become a Sponsor
Show your community and employees that your business cares about mental health and preventing suicide. Sponsor the University of Charleston Campus Walk & become a partner to help stop this leading cause of death.
Email Autumn Smith to explore all the sponsorship opportunities!
Volunteer at the Walk
Our Walk could not be successful without our Event Committee and Day-of Walk Volunteers!
Want to join this amazing crew? Email Autumn Smith for more details! Thank you!
Fundraising 101
Fundraise to Help #StopSuicide and Get Rewarded!
$100+ - Raise $100 by 03/23/2024 and receive the official Out of the Darkness Walk t-shirt!*
*Donations can be made to a team as a whole, but the t-shirt and other incentives are based only on individual fundraising.
See all the cool AFSP merch you could receive based on your fundraising HERE.
Promote the Walk on Campus and in Your Community!
Follow us on social:
Use Your Social Media
Post on your socials! Share why you walk with your community! Use the hashtags:
#HopeWalksHere and #OutoftheDarkness
Create a Facebook Fundraiser through your account or it will not connect to your page! This is super easy in the app btw (wink wink)
If you want to fundraise on Instagram, add the link to your fundraising page to your profile bio! Then post about the Walk and direct people to "donate in bio"
** Please note that Instagram fundraisers DO NOT integrate with your Walk fundraising page. If you would like to share on Instagram, add the link to your fundraising page to your bio or add it as a link in your Instagram story! **
Team Tools
Be sure to follow all of the steps after registering to get that fundraising going!
Need fundraising ideas? These recommendations will make it FUNdraise!
Commonly Asked Questions:
How do I register? Click here to view a step-by-step guide.
I am already registered but I want to create / join a team, how can I change my registration? Log into your account and click on the “change team membership” option on the right hand side of your dashboard tab (on mobile you’ll need to click “dashboard” first). View this video tutorial for more help
Can I register at the Walk? Yes! You can register in-person at the Walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Walk donations are accepted until June 30th.
Is there a registration fee?
Is there a fundraising minimum?
If I raise enough money, will my whole team get a shirt?
How do I make an offline donation?
Parking, route, and other info will be updated as we get closer to Walk Day.
For additional questions, please email autumn.smith2499@yahoo.com
Day-of Experience
On-Site Activities
Honor Beads
Honor Beads will be available on-site to show your connection(s) to the cause.
Hope & Healing
Share messages of hope and remembrance.
Thank you to our participants, volunteers, donors, and sponsors for your support! Together, we can save lives and bring hope.
If you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call 988 or text TALK to 741-741